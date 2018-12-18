Fisher street work outlined

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board heard from its engineers at Phoenix Consulting on the scope and estimated cost of resurfacing two major streets through town.

Most of Third Street and much of First Street will be resurfaced. Portions will be simply seal-coated while some will have a new layer of asphalt put down.

Engineer Tom Overmyer told the board he will study some more on what material will be most appropriate for the downtown portion of Third Street and report back to the board early next year.

Estimated cost for the resurfacing is between $402,000 and 414,000.

The board took no action on Ken Medler’s request for a variance to the minimum side yard setback requirements within the residential 1 zoning district after it learned that the planning and zoning commission turned down his petition by a vote of 3-1.

A minimum setback of 10 feet is required for each side yard abutting a principal structure. Medler wanted to put up an addition to the north side of his existing attached garage, requiring a reduction in the side yard setback to 5 feet. Board members said they did not want to set a precedent for a zoning change for a lot that has no irregularities, making it difficult for construction.



PLANNING, ZONING COMMISSION

The board concurred with Mayor Mike Bayler’s appointment of Debbie Heiser to the commission to fill Don Anderson’s vacant seat. The commission has been without an officially designated chairman since the resignation of Chris White.

So the board concurred with Baylor’s designation of member Dave Dornbusch to serve as the official chairman.

Village Administrator Jeremy Reale said Dornbusch is the senior member of the commission and brings meeting management and zoning experience from his previous employment.



PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT ARRIVES

Reale told the board the new playground equipment was delivered earlier in the month.

The pallets of equipment will be stored under cover during the winter. The plan is to install it next spring, but to guarantee better pricing, it had to be ordered this year.

Reale said he is coordinating with Illinois American Water on the installation project, as it’s likely the painting of the Jackson Street water tower will not be completed until the weather conditions improve in the spring.

Work on the playground will not begin until after the painting contractor has completed work and removed all equipment and temporary fencing from the park area.

Reale said IAWC has offered to partner with the village for the installation of the playground equipment by providing volunteer labor, tools and equipment. A likely install date will be in April. He said several community residents have also expressed an interest in helping with the project.

Police Chief Steve Bein said he picked up the new 2019 Ford Explorer squad from Morrow Brothers last month.

The total cost for the vehicle was $37,890. Police department vehicle replacement savings account covered that.

The board approved a contract with Constellation Energy for electric aggregation for a year beginning in February. The cost will be 4.94 cents per Kwh, less than what

Reale has learned Ameren would charge beginning in June.

Also Bayler said he contacted Ameren about what needs to be done to get on the bucket truck list through the company. Paxton recently acquired a truck that way and

Bayler said he would like the same consideration for Fisher.

Trustee Deb Estes asked what the agreement with Illinois American was as far as a representative attending some village board meetings. Estes said she noticed some resident complaints on a community Facebook page.

“I would like them to be able to access a human,” she said.

No board member made any personal complaints with the company. Reale said a good way for residents to register their complaints would be to post them on the company’s Facebook page. Reale said he believes it is monitored pretty closely.

