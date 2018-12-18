'Due diligence' delays sale of hangars, AT&T building

Hangar 4, which housed the Chanute Air Museum prior to its closure, is one of four hangars in the sales agreement between the village of Rantoul and Los Angeles businessman John Van Der Velde. The sales agreement has been delayed until Van Der Velde's bank can conduct its "due diligence" on the property, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.

RANTOUL — Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said a bank’s timetable to conduct its “due diligence” regarding the sale and lease of more than $8 million in former Air Force property is now delaying the transfer.

Speaking at last week’s village board meeting, Eisenhauer said it was buyer John Van Der Velde’s bank that prompted the latest amendment.

“It deals with the timing of the closing,” Eisenhauer told board members. “As discussed last week, with the holidays approaching, there was some difficulty that the bank expressed in being able to complete due diligence before the end of the year.” (Due diligence involves the bank getting its own appraisal and finalizing analysis of the deal and of the buyer and his investors.)

The transaction includes all four hangars at the airport and the building that houses the AT&T Call Center.

Eisenhauer said the bank asked for more time to complete its process to close the financial obligation.

As a result, the village agreed to a 45-day extension to allow completion of that work.

While Eisenhauer said Van Der Velde expressed concern about the delay, he was willing to provide, before the end of the year, a letter of commitment to go through with the lease/purchase.

“The buyer is completely engaged in concluding this process as quickly as possible,” Eisenhauer said.

Both sides had hoped the due diligence would be completed by the end of the year but later learned the bank could not complete that process until a completed sales agreement was provided, which the board approved at the meeting by a 5-1 vote. Sam Hall voted “no.” (Mayor Pro-Tem Hank Gamel presided in place of the absent Mayor Chuck Smith.)

Trustee Chad Smith wanted verification no deeds will be transferred to Van Der Velde until each property is paid for. Eisenhauer said that is correct.

“There are two critical dates in the document,” the village administrator said. “The first is the time of closing when the village will get a little over $2 million.

“The second is 15 months after the date of closing; then their balloon payment of the $5.9 million will be due. It won’t be until the balloon payment is received that the deeds would actually be released.”

Eisenhauer said in the worst-case scenario in which the balloon payment would not be made, the village would still receive $1.4 million and could foreclose.

Under the agreement, the village will provide seller financing on the properties through March 2020, at which time the village would receive the balloon payment. The village would retain deeds or be the first lienholder against the property while the buyer makes payments under the following general terms:

• 20 percent down payment of $2,250,000 due at closing minus a sales commission of $490,500 for a final number of $2,026,125.

• Seller finance of $5,925,000

• Term of 15 months interest at a rate of 4.5 percent.

The village will be leasing back Hangar No. 3 for 15 months at a cost of $45,416 per month for a total of $681,250. When including the interest-only payments of $5,925 for the 15 months, totaling $66,645, the village will receive $1,411,531.

Eisenhauer said the village has not identified a specific use for the revenue generated from the sale.



CHANGE ORDER EXPLAINED

In another matter involving the former Chanute Air Force Base property, the board balked before approving a change order for $34,528 to be paid to Burns & McDonnell engineers for Phase 1 of the property release process.

The work involved completing the property release application through the Illinois Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Initially, the village contracted with the firm in 2015 to assist in converting several properties from aeronautical-use to concurrent-use and the release of other properties that could then be sold. That contract totaled $59,951.

Additional properties, however, were identified, surveyed, and property descriptions were developed. Other work included pursuing deeds from the Air Force and working with state and federal agencies to manage and help in the process.

At the previous week’s village study session, trustee Chad Smith questioned why the work was done without informing the village board.

Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy said the work had to be expedited.

When it came time to consider the issue, trustee Jennifer Fox moved to approve it, but the motion stalled due to the lack of a second. Gamel then said he would second it to start discussion.

McCoy said he thought there was “a little bit of confusion” on the matter. “We certainly have not spent that money that we are requesting for this item. What we were suggesting, that the work was completed and that at this time we are requesting that funds be approved to pay” the engineers.

He said the village “had another (request for proposal) out for other engineers, and Burns and McDonnell would not submit the change order until that was over. For that reason, we decided to go with Hutchison Engineering as our airport engineers. As soon as we had it, we got it on the agenda.”

Smith said the board should have been kept informed.

“If projects are changing, and yes I understand this was a fast-paced project, let the administrator know; let us know we’re spending this kind of money,” Smith said.

McCoy said former Village Administrator Rick Snider was kept abreast of the work and approved of it.

Eisenhauer said the village policy has since changed so any time a change order is going to be requested or work needs to be done, the board will be notified so trustees can have at least 24 hours to comment before work progresses.

The motion to pay the bill passed.

The board also approved a contract for $43,137 with Burns and McDonnell to conduct Phase 2 of the airport property release application process.

The project will involve 13 parcels at the airport that are not necessary for current or future airport operations. The release of the parcels will “streamline the sale process of airport properties, some of which already have potential buyers,” according to a village document.



VETERANS PARKWAY BUILDING SOLD

The board also approved the sale of a building at 821 Veterans Parkway for $27,500 to Matt Caldwell for use as a tree-trimming business.

The 6,000-square-foot former Air Force building sits on a 1.3-acre lot.

Airport Manager Eric Vences said the property had been listed for sale on the village website since September.

Caldwell was the highest of three bidders on the property.

“It’s part of the airport’s footprint,” Vences said. “To complete the sale we need to have the release permit from the FAA. A down payment of $1,500 will be held until the closing occurs.”



PUBLIC COMMENTS

• Police Chief Tony Brown outlined the previous weekend’s successful Shop With a Cop program at Rantoul Walmart.

The police department worked with local elementary schools to identify “about 20-25” low-income students who qualified for the program that allows them to shop at the store to buy presents for family.

Each child received $250.

A number of police officers, volunteers and Rantoul City Schools personnel assisted. The department raised about $12,000.

“Walmart is always very supportive. They host the event, and they donated $3,000 this year,” Brown said.

• Loise Wines and Paula Hopkins informed the board of a successful Shop and Hop event downtown that drew hundreds of people.

Home businesses as well as several downtown businesses participated.

Wines said 21 vendors participated, adding a similar event will be held again — possibly in a couple of months.

• Kristian Hopkins, director of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program, announced a Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser March 9 at Country Tyme Lanes, Rantoul.

He said participating volunteers can set up a fundraising link online and are asked to raise at least $50 for the program. They will receive two hours of free bowling, free food and drinks, a t-shirt and will be part of a team.

He said all of the money raised goes to the Rantoul office to set up new mentorships between adults and children.

He said more mentors and volunteers are needed.

“We’ve got a lot of young boys who could really use a positive male influence in their lives,” Hopkins said.

• Kyle Coey, chief compliance officer for Prominic.net, thanked the board for considering a change to the village ordinance that will allow the company to add two 3,000-gallon diesel fuel tanks that would operate up to six generators for about 48 hours in the event of a power outage.

The generators will be installed at the Rantoul Business Center, where the company has established a data center. The company will initially use about 6,000 square feet at the center and might expand if business warrants it.

The board voted to approve the ordinance change.

• Resident Wendell Golston announced a Martin Luther King Jr. program will be held Jan. 19 at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

He invited board members to attend.

“We would like them all to please come out and support it,” Golston said. “Last year it was supported very well by the community.”



TAX LEVY

The board also approved the tax levy of $1.370 million, including $72,000 for the police pension, $48,000 for Illinois Municipal Retirement, $473,720 for the library and $777,000 for the police pension bond.

