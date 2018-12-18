4-Hers do community service project

FISHER — Members and Cloverbuds of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher tied blankets to donate for their community service project, Blankets of Hope, at their December meeting.

The project was in conjunction with Fisher’s own, Jordyn Huskisson, the Little Miss of Illinois 2018, who makes the blankets and gives them to children with cancer.

They tied a total of 33 blankets as well as collected 55 stuffed animals to donate.

Five members gave talks or demonstrations.

Emma Fugh gave a talk on her dog, Tux. She participates in a spin club where she teaches him basic commands.

Sadie Bruggman gave a talk on guinea pig anatomy and care, including how their nails should be trimmed monthly and how they have bad eyesight but a good sense of smell as well as padded feet.

Alex Barnard gave a talk on what he feeds his cattle and his reasoning behind his choices, some of which being for health, performance and appearance.

Kiana Bailey gave a talk describing the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order.

Jeremiah Todd gave a demonstration on how to make a snack called “Grinch Hats,” consisting of marshmallows, strawberries, bananas and grapes on a skewer, in that order.

— Noelle Bailey






