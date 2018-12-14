Rock and roll all night — and bowl — at Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser

RANTOUL — Kiss, The Beatles and Aerosmith are expected to be represented when Rantoul Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts its Bowl for Kids’ Sake. At least the groups’ music will be.

The event will be held in two sessions — from 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. March 9 at Country Tyme Lanes, 1568 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

The fundraiser will include t-shirts, prizes, food, drinks and, of course, rock music. Not to mention bowling.

To register visit https://give.classy.org/bowlrantoul2019.

For more information, contact Kristian at khopkins@bbbscil.org or call 217-417-3860 or 309-453-5630.



