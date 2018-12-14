Rantoul man charged after gun thrown out window

URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly tossed a gun he was not supposed to have from a second-story apartment in Champaign has been charged with a Class X felony.



Zamarlon Parker, 28, of the 300 block of Penfield Street was arrested Wednesday morning by University of Illinois police who were investigating a case of credit-card fraud.



UI police spokesman Pat Wade said officers had a search warrant for an apartment in the 2200 block of Dale Drive related to a fraudulent purchase made in October at the Illini Union.



When they were doing the court-authorized search, a detective standing in the back of the complex saw an object being thrown from a second-story window to a yard below.



The object turned out to be a gun, and Parker admitted that it was his.



Because of prior felony convictions, including two drug convictions in 2014 and 2015, Parker is not allowed to possess weapons.



If convicted of the charge of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison.



Judge John Kennedy set Parker’s bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 20 with an attorney.



