Rantoul man accused of molesting girl after being found in van with her

URBANA — A Rantoul man found in a fogged-up vehicle with a teenage girl Wednesday night has been charged with sexually molesting her.



Ronnell Throw, 21, who listed an address in the 400 block of Marco Drive, was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a deputy on patrol near Leverett and Martin roads north of Urbana saw a vehicle off the road not far from the intersection just before 7 p.m.



He approached to see if he could help the occupant and found Throw, who didn’t have any shoes on, in the back seat of the van with a 13-year-old girl.



The two were interviewed separately, and Throw was arrested after admitting that he had touched the girl for his own gratification.



Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony, carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.



Apperson said detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances.



Judge John Kennedy set Throw’s bond at $15,000 after hearing he had no prior convictions and told him to be back in court Jan. 15.

