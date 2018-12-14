Negotiations begin for new Gifford principal-superintendent

GIFFORD — Negotiations have begun for Gifford Grade School’s new principal-superintendent.

School Board President Michael Schluter said the contract for Jay Smith will be among the discussion items at Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting — but he doubts details will be worked out that night.

“I believe it will be narrowed down Tuesday, and then we will probably table it and then finalize things for the January meeting” and then placed on the February agenda, Schluter said.

Smith was hired in May and began duties July 1 as principal with the possibility of being hired as joint principal-superintendent for the 2019-20 school year. Grimsley had held the joint position since 2011-12.

Grimsley announced he would be retiring at the end of the current year.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda are:

• Abatement of the 2019 bond payment

• Application for a tax relief grant.

• Approval of tuition reimbursement of $430 for a three credit-hour spring course for Sandy Beherns.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



