Microloan committee to review requests for microloans, facade grant

RANTOUL — The microloan committee of the Rantoul Village Board will meet to review two microloan requests and one facade grant request.

A House of Flowers by Paula, 113 E. Sangamon Ave., is requesting a $10,000 microloan and a $10,000 facade grant.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the money will be used to help repair the front of Hopkins’ business.

Buildings owned by Hopkins, Julie Kiefer and Curtis and Cameshia McGhee were damaged by falling brick during the summer.

Also submitting a microloan request was Elite Pro Lawns, 619 Birdie Drive. The company is seeking $30,000 to repair two work trucks for daily operations.

Recommendations from the committee will be forwarded to the village board for consideration.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the conference room at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.

