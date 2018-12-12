Walmart grant supplies new freezer to Peace Meal program

RANTOUL — Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Peace Meal program recently received a new cooler-freezer unit in its Rantoul kitchen thanks to a grant it received from the Walmart Foundation.

Sarah Bush Lincoln sought to replace an existing cooler-freezer at the program’s central kitchen in Rantoul. The existing unit had been use for at least 29 years and frequently needed repair.

Replacement of the cooler-freezer in the Rantoul kitchen assures that Peace Meal can continue to provide meals maintained at appropriate temperatures, thus providing a better-quality meal and ensuring the safety of clients, Peace Meal Director Barbra Wylie said.

“We are very grateful to receive this grant,” she said, adding that 677 people will be affected by this improvement to the safe preparation of meals. Peace Meal will serve about 65,000 meals to people in the area based on current projections this year.

Wylie said the Rantoul kitchen serves not only Rantoul; it also serves multiple sites through Champaign County, Ford County “and even Saybrook home-delivered meals in McLean County.”

Wylie said Peace Meal served 677 unduplicated individuals age 60 and older during the last year. On average the kitchen prepares 260 meals per day.

The mission of Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program is to provide quality meals for healthier lives. It helps seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence and enhance the quality of their life by providing meals, fellowship and connections to other needed services.

For more information, contact Peace Meal at 1-800-543-1770 or 217-345-1800.







