Sex predator's conviction overturned

Larry Hayden walks in for his sentencing hearing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana to get mandatory natural life for two child molestations Friday Jan. 8, 2016. Due to an appellate court ruling, Hayden will receive a new trial.

SPRINGFIELD — Almost three years after a Champaign County judge sentenced a Rantoul man to life behind bars for sexually molesting two preteen girls, an appeals court has overturned his conviction.

A hearing date for a new trial for Larry Hayden, 52, has not yet been set.

Last week, two of three justices of the Fourth District Appellate Court who reviewed his convictions for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child ruled that Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis erred when he declined to order separate trials on the charges for each victim.

Hayden was charged in July 2015 with sexually molesting one girl in 2012 and another in April 2015. Both victims lived in his neighborhood, and the girl from the 2012 incident came forward with her accusation after learning about the neighbor’s accusation in June 2015.

Moments before the jury was to be picked in November 2015, Hayden’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps, sought to sever the counts. She argued that the mere fact that he was accused of two separate sexual acts with two different girls would improperly prejudice the jury against him.

Without explanation, Difanis denied the request, and the case went to trial. The jury convicted Hayden on both of the Class X felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one less-serious count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Because there were two victims of predatory criminal sexual assault, the law mandated a sentence of natural life in prison, and Difanis imposed that in January 2016.

Hayden appealed on two issues — the failure of Difanis to sever the counts and hold two trials and his allowing the jury to hear certain statements by each of the girls that may have been considered inadmissible had the counts been tried separately.

Appellate Court Justices Peter Cavanagh and Thomas Harris agreed that the counts should have been severed and reversed on that issue and therefore did not address whether the hearsay statements were properly admitted.

Justice Robert Steigmann of Urbana dissented.

Steigmann said he agreed that Difanis should have severed the charges because the alleged acts, which took place three years apart, “were not part of the same comprehensive transaction.”

But Steigmann said Difanis did the right thing by allowing the jury to hear certain statements of the girls that went to Hayden’s “propensity” to commit crimes. Had the cases been tried separately, Steigmann reasoned, the testimony of the girls would have come in at each of the trials anyway.

Therefore, Steigmann opined, Difanis’ failure to sever the counts was “harmless error.”

mschenk@news-gazette.com