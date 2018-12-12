Paxton enthusiastic about bringing large flag to town

PAXTON — In the month that has passed since Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren announced plans to raise funds to put up a gigantic American flag next to the city’s exit on Interstate 57, the idea has been welcomed with enthusiasm in the Ford County community.



“I have people stop me every week and say, ‘Good luck with that flag thing,’” Kingren said, “so it’s really cool that it’s got a lot of support.”



The fundraising campaign — which has the goal of raising $35,000 to $40,000 to buy a 150-foot flagpole with a 30-by-60-foot flag — also has a name now. It’s being called the “Paxton Grand Old Flag” fundraiser — a reference to the headline for the story that ran on the front pages of The News-Gazette and Ford County Record newspapers announcing it.



The fundraiser has already received donations and pledged donations totaling several thousand dollars, Kingren said. The fire department is partnering with the nonprofit organization Paxton PRIDE and the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce to raise the funds, and the chamber has already made a $500 donation toward the effort and pledged $2,000 more, said Cody Kietzman, who serves as president of the chamber’s board of directors.



Besides raising the rest of the necessary funds, the next steps in the project will include getting the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board to agree to allow the flagpole to be installed on land owned by the school district located immediately east of I-57 near PBL High School and PBL Junior High School. Kingren said he will attend Wednesday night’s school board meeting to discuss the idea.



“I’m just going to talk to them about the remote possibility of us putting that flagpole out there and let that be part of their property,” Kingren said. “I just thought it seems like a nice place for it to be ... and we might even be able to get the school system involved in watching (the flagpole) and maintaining it a bit.”



Kingren said that if the school district does not want to be solely responsible for the flagpole, a different arrangement could be possible, as it could be jointly owned and maintained by the fire department, PRIDE, chamber and school district, for example.



While the details still need to be worked out, the school district’s superintendent, Cliff McClure, said he feels having the flagpole on school grounds seems like “a great idea” worth exploring further.



“I don’t mind the idea,” McClure said. “There’s just a lot of things we don’t know, so the board will need to have an understanding (of the details).”



Meanwhile, Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold said he has already contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make sure the city knows what is required of the flagpole given its proposed location near the interstate as well as the city’s airport.



According to Ingold, IDOT officials said a sketch of where the flagpole would be located in proximity to the highway would need to be provided for IDOT to sign off on the project. Ingold said the FAA, meanwhile, told him that an application would need to be filed with the FAA, which would then make a “written determination” on the proposed height and location of the flagpole within 30 to 60 days.



Once the location is determined, Ingold said he would proceed with completing the required sketch and applications to both entities.



Kingren said he remains hopeful a large donor will eventually step forward to cover the initial cost of the flagpole and flag — similar to what occurred when the PBL Education Foundation launched a fundraiser for its endowment fund. In November, a donor handed a personal check for $250,000 to the nonprofit foundation, matching the initial fundraising goal the foundation had set.



If a large donor were to emerge, that would mean any additional funds received could be used exclusively to maintain the flag and flagpole, Kingren said, noting that such maintenance would be minimal.



Paxton PRIDE has set up an account at The Frederick Community Bank in Paxton to allow tax-deductible donations to be received, according to Kietzman, who is employed as the bank’s vice president. To donate, checks may be written to “Paxton PRIDE” with “Grand Old Flag” or simply “Flag” listed in the memo line, Kietzman said.



