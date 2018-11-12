Village of Rantoul sells building on former base

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul has agreed to sell a building at 821 Veterans Parkway for $27,500.

Matt Caldwell will buy the building located at the corner of Chanute Street and Veterans Parkway. The building formerly housed Illini Auction.

Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said Caldwell operates a tree-trimming business.

“He is currently leasing a property, and this will allow him to move it from the leased property to the building he owns,” Eisenhauer said.

The sale is just the latest as the village transfers properties on the former Chanute Air Force Base into private hands. It is dwarfed in scale by another transaction that is expected to be approved by the village board at this week’s monthly meeting. The board is likely to approve the sixth amendment to the sales and lease agreements for 735, 801, 909 and 1011 Pacesetter Drive (hangars 1-4) and 1 Aviation Center Drive, which houses the AT&T Call Center, totaling $8.174 million less $2.725 million for the rebate/lease of Hangar 3. The agreement is with Los Angeles businessman John Van Der Velde.

Under the agreement, the village will provide seller financing on the properties through March 2020, at which time the village would receive a balloon payment. The village would retain deeds or be the first lienholder against the property while the buyer makes payments under the following general terms:

• 20 percent down payment of $2,250,000 due at closing

• Seller finance of $5,925,000

• Term of 15 months interest at a rate of 4.5 percent.

As a result, the village will receive a monthly payment of $22,218, with $266,625 being prepaid at closing. The remaining three months will be paid in monthly installments, and a balloon payment of $5.925 million will be paid to the village by March 30, 2020.



CHANGE ORDER

The board was also asked to approve a change order with Burns & McDonnell engineers for $34,528 “for the additional effort in navigating and completing the Phase 1 property release application through the Illinois Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration,” according to a village document.

Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy said several properties were added and subtracted from the original $59,951 project with the company in the deal with Van Der Velde.

“We had to add surveying; we had to develop deeds that weren’t original to the job. The scope was very hard for them to pin down. They did an incredible job,” McCoy said.

Village trustee Chad Smith asked why the change order was being presented for approval after the work had been done.

“I didn’t know we were in the business of spending $34,000 without the board’s approval without a change order,” Smith said.

McCoy said the process had changed over the past several months.

“As time had progressed, we introduced a sales contract. As the focus has shifted, so has the scope of services,” McCoy said. “To keep things moving forward, we really didn’t have this change order finalized until recently.”

Smith said he was concerned because “just six-eight months ago” the village board was talking about ensuring the village was financially sound. “Now we’ve got an expenditure we really didn’t know about. So hopefully in the future we’re brought up to date sooner rather than later.”

Eisenhauer assured the board that would be the case.

Village trustee Hank Gamel asked if it would be fair to say Public Works “was kind of in a hurry to get the properties ready for transfer.”

McCoy agreed, noting, “We tried to do it in a very expedited manner.”

The board was also asked to approve an engineering services agreement with Burns and McDonnell for $43,137 to support the airport property release application with the Illinois Department of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration.



AMBULANCE AGREEMENT

The board was asked to approve a one-year service agreement with OSF Healthcare System for Pro Ambulance Service in Rantoul.

Police Lt. Alex Meyer said the department “had a couple of concerns” about Pro having one ambulance out of town on a call and there being a short wait for a second ambulance to arrive in the event of another call in the village.

Having just a one-year agreement rather than a longer term will hopefully give Pro Ambulance officials time to look at options “to consider a second unit in Rantoul and what options we have to improve those times,” Meyer said.

Meyer also asked the board to approve two amendments to the Crime Free Housing ordinance.

The first amendment makes it unlawful for the owner or manager of any Crime Free Housing rental residential premises to permit any tenant to occupy a unit without the owner having successfully completed a mandatory Crime Free Housing seminar. The second amendment requires that upon the request of the police department, the owner or manager of a residential property shall provide a copy of the Crime Free lease addendum or clause included with any lease.

“By adding that language, we feel that everybody has to go through the mandatory training,” Meyer said. “This adds a little more teeth that they cannot rent those units until they comply with the ordinance.”

Meyer said preparation for implementation of the program is going well, although there are 13 property owners/managers who have not gone through the required training. He estimated there are 90-some rental properties that fall under the Crime Free Housing requirements.

Crime Free Housing is a program that requires property owners/managers to do background checks on prospective tenants in an effort to reduce the number of individuals with criminal records to rent properties in the community.



TAX LEVY

The board was asked to approve the tax levy of $1.370 million, including $72,000 for the police pension, $48,000 for Illinois Municipal Retirement, $473,720 for the library and $777,000 for the police pension bond.

Board members were asked to abate taxes on several bond issues, including $148,000 for bonds issued in 2012, $400,252 for 2013 bonds, and $779,675 for 2015 and $45,29,750 for 2016 bonds.



Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey asked the board to approve the purchase of seven pallets of chlorine from Spear Corp. for use at the aquatic center for $21,420. The bulk purchase will save the village money because it is part of the company’s chemical inventory reduction sale, and the village will not have to pay for shipping.

Village attorney Ken Beth asked the board to amend the village’s above-ground tank requirements. The action would allow Prominic.NET, which is expanding its business to Rantoul Business Center, to increase to add two 3,000-gallon diesel fuel tanks to operate up to six generators for about 48 hours in the event of a power outage.



2019 BOARD MEETING SCHEDULE

The board was asked to approve the schedule of board study sessions and monthly meetings for 2019.

The board will continue to hold special session meetings at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and regular meetings at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month except for the January and July meetings, which were altered due to holidays. In January the study session and regular meeting will be held the 8th and the 15th, while in July they will be held the 9th and 16th.

All meetings are held at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.

