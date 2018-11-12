Thomasboro receives 27 applications for village clerk post

THOMASBORO — In an effort to make interviews for village clerk more efficient, Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans asked trustees at the Dec. 3 village board meeting what they expected from the new clerk.

“Do we want someone to fill the bare minimum, or do we want to utilize that position beyond the clerk stuff?” Evans asked.

Twenty-seven applications have been received. Jeremy Reale, who currently holds the position, is stepping down because he has a full-time position with the village of Fisher.

Trustee Ronda Scott said she would like the clerk’s duties to include helping with the website, with mailings and follow-up letters regarding ordinance violations.

That led to additional questions. Should the new clerk be put on salary or paid hourly? How many hours would be required? Would specific office hours be required?

Reale is paid an annual salary of $6,300, Evans said. He estimated Reale works 20 hours a month.

The board did not reach a firm consensus, so Evans suggested sounding out applicants to gauge their interest in the additional work.



SCHEDULE AND BONUSES

In actions taken, the board adopted a schedule of regular meetings for 2019 and approved $100 year-end bonuses for all five village employees. The first action passed on a 5-0 vote. Trustee Kyle Henegar was absent. Trustee Anna Martin abstained from the second vote because husband Tyler Martin is a public works superintendent.

Board meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Village Hall, 101 W. Main St. They are open to the public.

Interim Police Chief Mike Martinez reported Blake Carey will probably take up duties as parttime patrolman at the first of the year.

He also reported the template letter for code enforcement violations has been created and that the housing authority committee had generated a large list of apparent violations.

“Through doing this there’s been a review of village ordinances. We’re finding issues with some of our ordinances. Some need strengthened verbage, and some need to be completely changed,” Martinez said.

He suggested the ordinances be revised in-house and sent to the village attorney for review, rather than asking the village attorney to do all the work.

The village logged 30 METCAD calls, Martinez said, of which 20 were handled by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Trustee Tony Grilo reminded the audience that vehicles must be removed from the street in the event of a minimum 2-inch snowfall. Vehicles that are not removed will be towed.

Planting of trees at West Side Park has been delayed, trustee Dustin Rhodes reported, due to flooding at the nursery where the trees have been purchased.

Grilo said he had met with representatives from Republic, the village trash hauler, about the contract that will expire next fall. Republic is paying more for recycling, and

Grilo thought the company may want to pass that cost on to its customers. The contract already includes a 3 percent annual increase.

Scott suggested the village seek bids before renewing the contract.

“I think we’ve been pretty happy with their service,” trustee Anna Martin said. “I would rather have a 3 percent increase and good service.”

The board held a special meeting Nov. 13 to continue discussion of purchase of a dura-patcher and a related line item budget transfer that had begun at the Nov. 5 regular board meeting. The consensus was not to purchase the machine, but to put the village on a waiting list to rent one for a month. It is anticipated that may occur next fall.

