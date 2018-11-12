Rantoul Rudolph Retail Rally ends Friday

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Rudolph Retail Rally is ongoing in which players are to travel to the 10 participating businesses in the village to find the “hidden” Rudolph.

After turning their completed rally card into the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office by the end of business Dec. 14, participants will be entered into a drawing to win $500 in Chamber Christmas Bucks from participating businesses.

The Shop Rantoul First Program and the Rantoul Rudolph Retail Rally are both an effort of the village of Rantoul and the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce to help encourage local shopping by Rantoul citizens while also promoting Rantoul businesses to those outside of the community.

Further information about the rally or businesses in the Rantoul community can be found on the Shop Rantoul First or the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages or either of their websites or by contacting the RACC office at 217-893-3323 or dir@rantoulchamber.com.

Rantoul Rudolph Retail Rally cards can be picked up at participating businesses, the chamber office or the village of Rantoul reception desk.

Participating businesses are Jill’s Creative Expressions, Willow Pond Golf Course, Furniture World, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, The Whistle Stop Resale, Shields Auto Group, Seek and Find Thrift Store, Rantoul Ace Hardware, A House of Flowers by Paula and Butcher Boy.

