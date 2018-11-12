Rantoul neighborhood a place to visit at Christmastime

Karen Shreves, left, and Ann Stubblefield are two of the main movers and shakers to return the brightly decorated Indian Hills neighborhood in Rantoul to its former glory. See this week's Rantoul Press for photos of the subdivision.

RANTOUL — Ann Stubblefield said it isn’t unusual for Indian Hills residents to have to use their turn signal to get into their driveway this time of year. The traffic can be that heavy from people cruising the neighborhood to see the Christmas decorations — especially after a snowfall.

Stubblefield, who with Karen Shreves has helped to spearhead the greater participation of Christmas decorations in the northwest part of Rantoul, said there are 100 homes in Indian Hills. She estimates 80 percent of them have Christmas decorations.

She wouldn’t be surprised if the neighborhood (Shreves came up with the name Candy Cane Hills) someday rivals Urbana’s Candlestick Lane, although it’s not there yet.

Stubblefield and her late husband, Jim, moved to Indian Hills in 1997. At the neighborhood’s Christmas party, she said, “We need to light (Indian Hills) up again” as had been done in the past when residents really got into the holiday-decorating spirit. After that she began seeing more and more lighted candy canes in yards. She was also elected to the board that year.

Things ramped up even further in 2008 when a committee was started to organize the preparation and creation of Candy Cane Hills.

“Lots of neighbors volunteered and helped put things in place,” Stubblefield said.

The number of decorations began to grow.

Committee members make sure any move-ins to the neighborhood get a welcome gift from Indian Hills — a cutting board with the “Indian Hills” name on it. It’s all part of making residents feel connected.

Stubblefield made several snowmen, cut them out, and her sister, Linda, painted them and put faces, buttons and pictures on them.

“It snowballed from there,” Stubblefield said. No pun intended.

One year the committee made sure everyone got wreaths for their front door.

Stubblefield likes to put up a large Christmas tree decoration in her house. The tree can be seen from the street. But one year she was kind of down in the dumps following the death of her husband, and didn’t put it up. She said a family stopped at her house and asked her why she didn’t put it up because their children enjoyed seeing it every year.

That made an impression on Stubblefield.

“When they stop at your door and say, ‘Please put it up,’” that means people are paying attention. “Everybody takes pride in what they do over there, and that helps,”

Stubblefield said.

There are a variety of decorations. Of course there still are all the candy canes, but there are also wreaths, snowmen, sleighs and many, many lights.

The spirit of neighborliness extends to more than just decorations. Stubblefield said the Indian Hills Christmas parties have gotten so big they are now held at The Linden Banquet Center.

“We want to keep the spirit of Christmas,” Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield also decorated a lot next to the lake in the center of Indian Hills by putting up a sled and a huge wreath they got from the nearby Baptist church. She and Shreves strung garland around it. They installed ornaments and added packages in the sled. The display also contains several deer on which Stubblefield places red bows. The whole scene is lit up by spotlights.

Quite a few people have used the scene for their Christmas card photo.

“We have large cards — made, designed and painted by resident Pat Adametz — that are placed at every entrance to Indian Hills,” Stubblefield said. “We even have our own carolers that sing in the neighborhood and are organized by Abby Good.

“Christmas has brought us closer and is a joint effort from everyone here.”

The Christmas display will remain open until Dec. 31 from 5-10 p.m.

