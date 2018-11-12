Potomac church to hold community Christmas Eve service

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Middlefork United Methodist Church in Potomac will be the host of a community Christmas Eve service.

It will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

The public is welcome to attend.



— Armstrong-Ellis Grade School students will be treated to a bowling and pizza party for meeting their Accelerated Reader goals for the second quarter on Thursday, Dec. 20.

Accelerated Reader is a program in which students read a book and take a test on computers to show their comprehension of the material, and points are awarded.

The school will also have a Grinch Day Friday, Dec. 21. Students will be able to participate in various Grinch-themed stations.



— Potomac Public Library will have Homework Club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 12 and 13.

There will be an adult craft activity at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, and a children’s craft from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. They will be making a gingerbread house.

Contact the library at 987-6457 to reserve a spot.



— A not-so-evil Grinch recently visited children at the library. He entertained them with a story and games.



—Thought for the week: “Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com





