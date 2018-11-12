Open house set Sunday to honor Thomas

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Rantoul will co-sponsor an open house for the public to honor Lincoln’s Challenge Director Peter Thomas.

Thomas is retiring as director effective Dec. 31 upon graduation of the current class of cadets.

The open house is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the chamber office as a way to recognize and thank Thomas for his years of service to the community and to the nation.

Thomas will also be honored the day before at the academy graduation services in Springfield.

Everyone is welcome to attend both events.