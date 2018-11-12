No 9 percent tax hike for Gifford residents

GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School taxes are not going to increase by 9 percent.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said a headline in last week’s Press is misleading.

He said the 9 percent increase is in the equalized assessed valuation, and that is an estimate. In fact, he said, the tax rate might go down based on the EAV.

“School districts always have to estimate high to capture as much (money) as we can,” Grimsley said of the EAV.

He said the school district won’t get its actual EAV total until after December — after the tax levy has to be finalized by the school board.