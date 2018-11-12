Hall named Exchange Club student of the month

Elijah Hall has been named the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The senior at Rantoul Township High School is a son of Sam and Monica Hall of Rantoul. He ranks second in his class of 173 students with a grade point average of 5.630.

Hall’s school activities have included cross country, Marching/Eagle Band, indoor/outdoor track, student council and National Honor Society.

He served as NHS treasurer and captain of the track team.

Hall’s honors and awards have included Student Athlete Exemplar Award, Excellence in Science, Excellence in Social Studies, Mathematics Award, Foreign Language Award, Cross Country All-Conference, Track All-Conference, Cross Country MVP, Track Distance, Track All-State and Cross Country All-Regional.

He has been involved in several volunteer activities. They include Week of Hope, Matthew 25 Ministries and First United Methodist Church youth group.

Hall’s work experience has included Rantoul Press paper boy, Panera Bread and concessions and scorekeeping for the Rantoul Rec Department.

He plans to major in computer science in college.