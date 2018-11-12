Deaville: Honor guard experience one to remember for a lifetime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chris Deaville of Rantoul called the experience “definitely something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

The life-changing moment happened last week when Deaville was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Ceremonial Honor Guard that stood watch over the casket of President George H.W. Bush at the Capitol Rotunda.

“It was a crazy experience,” said Deaville, who takes part in a rigorous program to maintain honor guard status.

In total, the 24-year-old spent 4 1/2 hours standing near the late president’s casket.

“It does get to your legs,” he said. “It’s definitely challenging, especially when you have a lot of eyes on you. If you lock your legs, you start feeling real weird. You don’t get any blood flow.”

So he tries not to think about it and to gently move his feet.

The honor guard was present through the night, standing watch during 30-minute segments, then getting 90 minutes off.

He said a number of people would ask him questions when he was not standing watch.

“It’s hard to stay focused that long, but that’s what we’re trained to do,” Deaville said. “It’s a cool experience.”

Chris’ mother, Teresa, said she and her husband, Scott, learned their son would be in honor guard when he came out of boot camp in Alexandria, Va.

“They watch you. The honor guard seeks you out,” she said. “They pay attention to how you’re doing with your physical (work) and schooling.”

He had volunteered to be on the Coast Guard drill team, which Teresa said helped him to earn honor guard status.

The honor guard is a two-year commitment and is no part-time activity. Deaville and his fellow honor guard members focus on their honor guard duties during that two-year stint.

Teresa Deaville said the best way to describe it is you have to be as perfect as you can be to be in honor guard, whether is the appearance of the uniform or polishing brass or taking care of their gloves.

She and her husband were thrilled when they saw their son on television. Friends and family were watching with pride as well.

The honor guard (there are 84 members from the Coast Guard) is present at services at Arlington National Cemetery and is on hand for many welcoming ceremonies for dignitaries. One involved a visit by the leaders of 10 different countries. The honor guard was there to welcome them to the White House.

“We did a rifle salute to the cars coming in. Then we got on the other side of the driveway at the exit” and gave another salute, Deaville said.

A 2013 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, Deaville earned a baseball scholarship (he’s a catcher) at Lincoln Trails College. After two years he continued his studies and baseball at McKendree University, majoring in criminal justice. He would like to continue playing baseball and has applied to play in the joint service program.

Deaville entered the Coast Guard to further his chances to get a good job in law enforcement.

“A lot of jobs nowadays, you have to have experience in the workforce,” he said. “Originally I wanted to go into the Air Force to be an officer. (But) they were kind of backed up.”

Deaville said his father suggested the Coast Guard.

“We’re Department of Homeland Security. After my time in the Coast Guard, I have an opportunity to maybe get on with the FBI or something in that department.”

Deaville seems to be enjoying his service.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “We do a lot of really cool things. We see a lot of really cool jobs, meet a lot of good people. It’s definitely one of those things you’ll carry with yourself for a long time.”

