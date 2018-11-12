Candidates file petitions to run for municipal, school offices

Four candidates have filed for three open four-year terms on Rantoul Village Board in the April 2 election.

They include former trustee Gary Wilson, incumbents Henry Gamel and Chad Smith and current trustee Sherry Johnson, who was appointed to the board.

Filing to fill a two-year unexpired term are newcomers Jasmyne Boyce and Mark Wilkerson.

All of the candidates were on hand to file when Village Clerk Mike Graham opened his office Monday morning.

Graham conducted a lottery Monday, and the names will appear in the following order on the ballot — Gamel, Wilson, John and Smith for the four-year terms, and Wilkerson and Boyce for the two-year term.

In Thomasboro, Village Clerk Jeremy Reale said five candidates filed petitions for the three open trustee positions on the village board — incumbents Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Grilo and Anna Martin and newcomers Justin Chaney and John M. Curry.

Reale said he will conduct a lottery at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, to determine ballot position.

In Gifford, three incumbents had filed for village office — Adam Pannbacker filed for trustee, Derald Ackerman for mayor and Diane Baker for clerk. Incumbents Devan Hammand and Nick Carpenter had not filed.

In Ludlow, Marsha Spear filed for trustee and Steve Thomas for mayor.



SCHOOL BOARD FILINGS

For Rantoul City Schools board, three incumbents and one newcomer filed nominating petitions, according to the Champaign County Clerk’s Office.

They are incumbents Joan Fitzgarrald, Andy Graham and John Brotherton and newcomer Jack Anderson.

For Rantoul Township High School board, two incumbents and one newcomer had filed as of Monday morning.

They are incumbents Jeremy Larson and Janet Brotherton and newcomer Monica Hall. Incumbent Roger Quinlan had not filed.

Ludlow Grade School board candidates having filed are Thomas Fultz, Geraldine Roberts, Mary Nuku, Rhonda Moore and Erin Brucker.

Three newcomers had filed for Gifford Grade School board.

They are Caroline Franzen, Alyson Suits and Traci Harris. Incumbents Michael Schluter and Brandi Harris had not filed.

No one had filed for Thomasboro Grade School board as of Monday morning.

For Prairieview-Ogden, only incumbent Chad Pruitt had filed.

Not having filed were incumbents Chad Barnes, Chad Goldenstein and Kyle Rademacher.

Candidates for village and school boards have until Monday, Dec. 17, to file petitions.

