Updated: Electricity restored to Rantoul store after weekend evacuation

RANTOUL — Power was restored to a Rantoul store Monday following an electrical problem that caused the building to be evacuated.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said power was restored to Rantoul Rural King, 1700 E. Grove Ave., about 5:30 p.m.

The store had to be evacuated and had been closed since mid-Sunday afternoon following the shorting out of a bus duct outside the business.

The problem caused the fuses to blow out on a transformer and main distribution panel and resulted in the building filling with smoke.

Waters said store personnel had recently practiced an emergency drill, and he said they were able to get everyone out of the building in five minutes.

The problem resulted in the business being closed for the rest of the day and most of Monday.

The half of the building power is where the store's alarm system and computers are located.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the call. Thomasboro and Gifford departments were on the scene via mutual aid.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:15 p.m.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY

RANTOUL — A Rantoul store was evacuated, and business was suspended following an electrical problem Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Rural King, 1700 E. Grove Ave., at 2:41 p.m. A bus duct on the electrical system shorted out, blowing the fuses in a transformer and main distribution panel, filling the store with smoke.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the problem shut down power to half the building.

"The half without power is where their alarm system and computers are," Waters said.

Everyone was escorted out of the building, and business was halted for the day. He estimated the problem could be remedied on Monday.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the call. Thomasboro and Gifford departments were on the scene via mutual aid.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:15 p.m.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

