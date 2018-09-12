Electrical problem fills Rantoul store with smoke, causing its closure

RANTOUL -- A Rantoul store was evacuated, and business was suspended following an electrical problem Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Rural King, 1700 E. Grove Ave., at 2:41 p.m. A bus duct on the electrical system shorted out, blowing the fuses in a transformer and main distribution panel, filling the store with smoke.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the problem shut down power to half the building.

"The half without power is where their alarm system and computers are," Waters said.

Everyone was escorted out of the building, and business was halted for the day. He estimated the problem could be remedied on Monday.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the call. Thomasboro and Gifford departments were on the scene via mutual aid.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:15 p.m.

