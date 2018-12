RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host the annual free community Christmas dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the high school cafetorium.

The event is open to everyone. No ticket is required.

Contact Trisha Freeman at 217-892-6035 or tfreeman@rths.k12.il.us with questions.