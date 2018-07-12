Updated: Smoldering cigarette blamed for blaze that displaces families

Updated 6:20 p.m. Friday



RANTOUL — Families from three Rantoul apartments were displaced by a Friday afternoon fire that was started by a smoldering cigarette.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said he called Red Cross to provide temporary housing for the occupants of the Love Apartments on Rantoul’s east side after the blaze left their homes inhabitable.

The fire was called in at 3:45 p.m.

Waters said the tenant of the apartment at 1319 Harmon Drive (Jacob Hoffman) mistakenly thought he had extinguished a cigarette he had placed in an ash tray and then dumped into a trash can.

Waters estimated total damage to building and contents at $50,000.

“The one apartment is gutted as far as the contents,” Waters said. “The structural damage wasn’t too much. Drywall did its job.”

Also displaced were two adults and one child at 1315 Harmon Drive and two adults and one child at 1321 Harmon Drive. A fourth apartment was unoccupied.

Rantoul firefighters got assistance from Gifford and Thomasboro departments.

Fighting the fire was exacerbated by firefighters’ inability to punch through the roof and clear smoke and reduce the heat. Waters said they found a pitched roof had been built atop a flat roof.

Salt was also put down so firefighters wouldn’t lose their footing on the freezing water that accumulated from fighting the fire.

Firefighters cleared the scene about 5:30 p.m.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

