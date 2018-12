PAXTON — The Federated Church, 221 W. Center St., Paxton, will host the University of Illinois men’s singing group, The Other Guys, in concert at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

The group will perform for about 35 minutes.

The performers are a premier international men’s a capella singing group with a flare for comedy thrown in.

The public is invited to attend. Admission is free.