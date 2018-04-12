RCS schools set Christmas programs

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools will hold a number of Christmas programs during the next few weeks.

They include:

• Northview Elementary, Thursday, Dec. 6, first grade at 6 p.m. and second and fourth grades at 7 p.m.

• Broadmeadow Elementary, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, for pre-k through second grade.

• Broadmeadow Elementary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, for third through fifth grades.

• Eastlawn Elementary, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

• Pleasant Acres Elementary Boys and Girls Club holiday dinner Boys and Girls Club after-school program recruitment 4:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18, followed at 6 p.m. by the Christmas program for second through fourth grades.













