Rantoul native among Bush honor guard

Chris Deaville stands guard near the casket of H.W. Bush Monday night. Via C-Span.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rantoul's Teresa and Scott Deaville were up late Monday night, tuned into C-SPAN to watch their son guard the casket of George H.W. Bush.

Turns out a lot of other family and friends were doing the same thing.

"We were watching and then the texts started to come in: 'There he is! There he is!,' " Teresa said. "Everyone was excited."

Chris Deaville, 24, a multisport star at Rantoul High who went on to play baseball at Lincoln Trail and McKendree, was part of the United States Coast Guard's Ceremonial

Honor Guard that stood watch through the night at the Capitol Rotunda.

Chris let his parents know of his role on Saturday morning. He began his shift at 10 p.m. Monday and finished at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"Kind of breathtaking," said Teresa. "It brought tears to my eyes."

Chris joined the Coast Guard a year ago and is stationed in Alexandria, Va.

"As a parent, you want something good for your children," Teresa said. "To see him guarding the body of (Bush) was a humbling experience. There was just a flood of emotions."

jrossow@news-gazette.com