Rantoul hosts annual Christmas parade

The real Santa Claus — not one of Santa's helpers — was on hand for Friday evening's Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade, which rolled through downtown. Additional photos of the parade appear in this week's Rantoul Press.

RANTOUL — A good crowd of festive celebrants were on hand early Friday night all along the parade route for the annual Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade, which ended downtown.

Mild (for late November) weather probably helped convince some parade-watchers to venture forth.

The parade route began near the Twin Lakes area in east Rantoul, then headed down Sangamon Avenue.

Santa Claus, atop a Rantoul fire truck, brought up the rear.

