Gifford school tax levy to climb by nearly 9 percent

GIFFORD — Gifford school district’s tax levy next year is due to climb by 8.99 percent.

The district’s projected equalized assessed valuation will jump by $4.708 million in 2019 — from $47.081 million this year to $51.790 million next.

The levy would increase from $2.6467 per $100 EAV to $2.6223 per $100, resulting in $111,991 more in tax money coming to the district.

Because the projected increase exceeds 5 percent, a truth-in-taxation hearing will be required. The meeting will be held at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, just prior to the monthly school board meeting.

The board discussed the levy at its November meeting.



MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING WITH TEACHERS

The board also approved a memo of understanding with the Gifford Education Association regarding insurance.

The memo gives employees three health insurance options if they choose a monthly premium that is less than $525.

The options include:

— Have the district set up a health reimbursement account for up to $600 that can be used to help pay for maximum out-of-pocket cost for the year.

— Have the district apply the remaining amount of the $525 toward the cost of a plan that includes more than a single premium such as spouse, children or family.

— If an employee has a spouse who works at another school district that is a part of the Illinois Educators Risk Management Program, then a possible reciprocal agreement can be worked out between the two schools to share resources to help cover the cost of an employee plus spouse or family premium.



GYM WORK APPROVED

The board also approved contracts with two firms to shore up and finish the south wall on the old gym.

R.D. Cox was hired to do masonry work on the gym at a cost of $17,750, and Borchers Decorating was hired for painting, crack filling and pressure washing at a cost of $5,490.



PARCC SCORES REVIEWED

The board reviewed results of students’ PARCC test scores in grades 3-8.

The school’s overall English Language Arts score was at 35 percent, compared to the state average of 37 percent. However, Gifford students did better than their counterparts statewide in math with a score of 45 percent, compared to 32 percent statewide.

The school received a Commendable School designation as a result of the tests. Schools receiving a Commendable score are those that have no underperforming student groups, a graduation rate greater than 67 percent and whose performance is not in the top 10 percent of schools statewide.



OTHER BUSINESS

The board also:

— Approved the resignation of bus driver Carl Park and the hiring of bus driver Gary Jones upon the completion of all school bus requirements.

— Approved the resignation of softball coaches Gary Duden and Nicole Bullington.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

