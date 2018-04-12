Fundraiser on tap to buy wheelchair-accessible van for Stockwill

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — An Accessibility for Amber fundraiser will help Amber Stockwill achieve her goal of obtaining a wheelchair-accessible van, as well as possibly winning a Christmas gift for donors or someone on their list.

Tickets are on sale for a custom set of Illini corn hole boards and bags, courtesy of Toad Farm bags.

The drawing will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Lola’s Bar and Grill in Potomac, where tickets can also be purchased.

Hillman, a 36-year-old mother of three, was involved in an auto accident in September 2015 that left her paralyzed from the chest down.



• There will be a game night fundraiser for the Eddie Hillman family Friday, Dec. 14, at Armstrong High School.

Mr. Hillman was an Armstrong alum who recently died due to a stroke caused by an undetected birth defect. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with tournaments starting at 6 p.m.

Evening-long board and card games will be available, including a life-size Candyland game.

A chili supper, along with other concessions, will be served. Tournaments include euchre, A Black Ops tournament will be held. Tournament fees include entrance and a meal ticket.



—Potomac Public Library is a lot brighter and drier these days, thanks to two grants.

New lights were installed through an Ameren light program, and a new roof from the Cadle Foundation.

The library is now targeting new shelving and ceiling tiles on its wish list.

Library Director Elizabeth Osborn is also reminding the public that anyone who pays taxes to the library district can get a library card for free. If not, cards can be ticketed for the entire family at $25 a year. To do so, bring two proofs of ID (driver’s license, piece of mail, etc) to receive yours.



— In other library news, the Illinois Heartland Library System has accepted the Potomac library’s application for full system membership. This will allow, among other things, patrons to borrow books from other member libraries, as well as help the library to update its system.



—Help preserve the history of Potomac by attending the Potomac history talk at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the library.

The topic of discussion will be, “What were names and owners of all the restaurants in Potomac?’ Anyone who cannot attend may email information they may have to potomacpubliclibrary@gmail.com or drop off pictures at the library.



— The Middlefork food pantry will distribute goods at 6 p.m Thursday, Dec. 13. Those who live in Middlefork Township and meet guidelines are invited.



— Thought of the week: “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com



