Search of car nets loaded gun, drugs

URBANA — A Rantoul man who was in a car with a loaded gun and several different kinds of suspected drugs was arrested Friday.

Mantonia Duncan, 32, of the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, is expected to be formally charged Monday.

In bond court Saturday, Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman set his bond at $3,000 but Duncan will remain in custody on a warrant issued by Tennessee authorities, according to Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Perry.

Perry said on Friday, an officer from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force was in the 900 block of Lanore Drive in Urbana on an unrelated matter when he saw a person going in and out of a house in that block several times, which caught his attention.

"They saw him messing around with a bag before he got in his vehicle," Perry said.



The officer followed the car when it pulled away and after observing an alleged traffic violation, pulled the car over. The officer could smell cannabis, and after learning that

Duncan, the driver, was wanted for being an absconder from Tennessee, searched the car.

There was a loaded 9 mm gun in the driver's door pocket and a backpack containing 9 mm ammunition, Perry said.

Police also looked in the bag Duncan was seen getting into the car with. Inside it were several small plastic bags containing 7 grams of suspected cannabis, 8.2 grams of suspected heroin, 6.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 8 grams of suspected powdered cocaine, and 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Perry said Duncan's girlfriend said she owned the car and the gun. As a convicted felon, Duncan is not allowed to possess a weapon.

mschenk@news-gazette.com

