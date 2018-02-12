Rantoul man gets probation for role in break-in

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he took part in a break-in at a Rantoul apartment more than a year ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Shadon Lattimore, 23, whose last known address was on Hobson Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to burglary, admitting his role in a May 19, 2017, break-in at a house on Falcon Drive.

A television and PlayStations were taken by him and co-defendant Quentin Hudspath, 25, who earlier pleaded guilty to theft and is serving a sentence of probation. The two were roommates at the time.

Each had been initially charged with the more serious offense of residential burglary. That was dismissed when they pleaded guilty.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said Lattimore had no prior convictions. He was also ordered to make restitution of $1,000 and pay court costs.

