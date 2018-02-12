Armstrong family game night to benefit Hillman family

ARMSTRONG — Armstrong Township High School will host a family game night Friday, Dec. 14, to raise money to support the Hillman family.

Armstrong alum Eddie Hillman recently died at age 26 due to complications from a stroke caused by an undiscovered birth defect.

To help his family with related expenses, the event will include the following with all money directly benefiting them:

• Euchre tournament (a fee will be charged; play as a pair or single. Reduced fee if registered by Dec. 7.

• Black Ops 4 tournament.

• Evening-long board and card games for the family, including life-size Candyland.

• Chili Supper with hot dogs and other concessions available for purchase.

• Tournament fees include entrance and a meal ticket.

• Doors open at 5 p.m., and the tournaments start at 6 p.m.

For more information, tournament registrations or to make a donation, people can find event on Facebook – Support Eddie Hillman – https://goo.gl/4BdoXs, or email tourneydirector@aths225.org

