Wood hobby shop new hours, class announced

RANTOUL — Hours for the wood hobby shop in the Rantoul Recreation Department building, 100 E. Flessner, will be extended beginning Dec. 3.

The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

A beginning woodworking class will be offered in January. It will include instruction on using shop equipment properly and safely as well as completion of a project chosen by the instructor.

More details will be released in January. Call the recreation department at 893-5700 to sign up.