Fisher kiss a pig event to benefit Relay for Life

FISHER — The Fisher Bunnies Relay for Life will hold a fundraiser Friday, Dec. 7, at the Fisher Bunnies basketball game.

Three men at the school have agreed to be in a public vote to determine who will kiss a pig to raise money to fight cancer.

The public can vote for either Jim Moxley, Jon Kelly or Jake Palmer to kiss the pig.

Money can be mailed to Kiss a Pig Fundraiser, P.O. 352, Fisher, IL 61843. When mailing, people should also indicate whom they want to see kiss the pig. Or they can call 217-778-7319.