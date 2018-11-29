Cocaine for sale nets 5 years

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he possessed cocaine he intended to sell has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Donnell Edwards, 27, who listed an address in the 600 block of Perimeter Road, pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He admitted to

Judge Heidi Ladd that on April 15 he had about 3.6 grams of crack cocaine in several bags in his pocket.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said Champaign police had been called to a domestic argument on Queens Way and saw Edwards leave as they were investigating. On learning he was wanted on a Ford County warrant, police stopped him and found the crack and about $402 on him, Schott said.

Ladd imposed the five-year sentence on Wednesday.

Court records show Edwards had adjudications as a juvenile for theft, burglary and resisting arrest. As an adult, he had convictions for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, criminal damage to state-supported property, domestic battery, criminal trespass to residence and possession of cannabis.

