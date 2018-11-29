Children's Christmas party on tap at Rantoul library

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will hold a children’s Christmas party from 7 p.m. to about 8 p.m., followed by a movie Friday, Dec. 7.

Children and parents may come warmly dressed in their PJs. The party will begin with warm cocoa and a cookie served by Santa’s helpers. There will be a reading of the poem by Clement C. Moore, “The Night Before Christmas, or A Visit from St. Nicholas,” from the book illustrated by Charles Santore.

After this there will be singing of seasonal songs while waiting for Santa to arrive Each child will be able to visit with Santa and tell him their Christmas wish. Parents may take pictures. Children may then choose a free paperback book provided by Friends of the Library, and color a Christmas bookmark for themselves or for a gift.

The movie “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure” (2011) will be shown. Rated PG, the movie lasts 85 minutes, beginning about 8 p.m.

Registration for this event is requested. Call the library at 217-893-3955. The library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.