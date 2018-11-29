Ball State honors Rantoul banker Bryan

MUNCIE, Ind. — Bank of Rantoul President and Co-CEO Tom Bryan was among seven alumni honored Oct. 26 by Ball State University’s Miller College of Business during the 14th annual alumni awards luncheon.

“We are thrilled to recognize such inspiring and effective business and community leaders making a lasting impact on our state and world,” said Mark Myring, the Bryan interim dean of the Miller College of Business. “Their success inspires our students and adds value to a degree through the Miller College of Business.”

Bryan earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and general business administration in 1977. He later earned a master’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois before he began a career in commercial banking, specializing in fixed-income portfolio and asset-liability management.

In 1986, Bryan was a founding member of Bancorp of Rantoul Inc. Bancorp purchased the Bank of Rantoul that year, and he became the bank’s president,

Bank of Rantoul has consistently been recognized as one of the nation’s top-performing banks.

Bryan also owns Bryz Guyz Ind., a Las Vegas-based Blaze Pizza franchise; Ikoniq Inc., a Canandaiqua, N.Y.-based designer and manufacturer of customized portable branded environments, including carts, kiosks, mobile trailers and converted shipping containers; and Lightning In A Bottle Productions LLC, a Las Vegas-based independent motion picture company. In 2017, the company released the film, ADDicted.”

