Rantoul man, 2 teens held in theft of firearms

URBANA — One adult and two teens remain in custody after being criminally charged Monday with breaking into stores in Champaign and Rantoul last week intending to steal guns.

State’s Atorney Julia Rietz said the trio came up empty-handed at the Champaign Rural King early Wednesday — even after gaining entry to the closed store — but made off with two long guns from the Rantoul location a short time later.

Henry James Boykins, 24, who listed an address in the 200 block of Winding Lane, Rantoul, was charged Monday with two counts of burglary alleging he broke into the Rural King at 913 W. Marketview Drive, Champaign, about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, then broke into the store at 1700 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, about 4 a.m. the same day.

He was also charged with a single count of possession of a stolen firearm stemming from the police recovering one of the stolen guns from the Rantoul store from a stolen vehicle linked to the trio.

Also charged with those same crimes and possession of a stolen vehicle were two Rantoul boys, ages 14 and 15. Judge Tom Difanis ordered they remain locked up until a Dec. 4 hearing.

Rietz said Champaign police were able to obtain surveillance video from the Champaign store that showed three men — one wearing a green coat and face mask with exposed hands — prying open a back door.

Although they got into the store — which did not have an alarm at the time — they left without taking anything because they thought they heard voices, Rietz said.

Less than an hour later, Rantoul police responded to an alarm at the Rural King on East Grove Avenue on the city’s east side and found the loading-dock door raised a couple feet.

“There was video surveillance that showed three suspects entering the building and going into the gun section and trying to get into the handgun counter, which was shattered,” Rietz said.

Although they didn’t get into the handgun case, the trio took two long guns off a display rack and left in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that appeared to be the same one seen leaving the Champaign store, she said.

Rantoul police followed tracks from the vehicle behind the business into a nearby field. It also drove through two fences in a residential area, losing a license plate along the way.

The plate was registered to a woman who had reported at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday that her SUV had been stolen from the 1000 block of Oakcrest Drive in Rantoul. Using the vehicle’s OnStar navigation system, police found it about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive. Inside was a broken rifle that had been taken from the Rantoul Rural King. The second gun, a shotgun, has not been found.

Rietz said police also learned the area where the SUV was found was where the 15-year-old boy lived.

Rietz said police recognized him from the security video and watched his home, where they saw the 14-year-old go in with a backpack. They also recognized that youth from multiple prior police contacts.

Rietz said the younger boy is currently on parole from the Department of Juvenile Justice for aggravated battery to a teacher.

Speaking to one of his relatives, police learned the boy admitted to his relative he had broken into the Rural King and stolen guns and needed to get out of town. He then packed clothing in a backpack and left. The relative confirmed the younger boy wore a green coat.

Rietz said another witness, who knew the older teen, reported to police that the boys asked him to drive them to Danville and to hide their clothing. He agreed to do so but alerted police to the plan. About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police stopped the vehicle as they were headed east on U.S. 136 in Rantoul and arrested the juveniles.

Police said the younger boy confessed to them he took the SUV after finding it with the keys in it. He said that he, the other teen and Boykins were all involved in the vehicle theft and subsequent break-in at the Champaign Rural King. They left without taking anything when they thought they heard voices and proceeded to the Rantoul store.

After taking the two guns from that store, they left the broken one in the stolen vehicle and took the other to Boykins’ apartment, Rietz said.

Police got a search warrant for Boykins’ Falcon Drive address and went there Saturday night, where they did not find the gun but did observe him trying to run out the door. Following his arrest, he admitted his involvement in both burglaries, Rietz said.

He’s being held in lieu of $15,000 and is due back in court Jan. 29.

