Village board race could have 8 candidates as 2 incumbents pick up petitions

RANTOUL — Two incumbents have picked up nominating petitions to run for village board in the April 2 election, bringing the total number of potential candidates to eight.

Chad Smith and Hank Gamel, current members of the board, recently picked up petitions.

Incumbent Jennifer Fox, whose term expires next year, has not yet picked up nominating petitions from Village Clerk Mike Graham. Candidates may also secure petitions online or from the county clerk’s office.

Voters will also fill an unexpired term currently held by Sherry Johnson, who was appointed after Rich Medlen resigned. Johnson has picked up petitions.

Others having picked up petitions are the Rev. Mark Wilkerson, Gary Wilson, Jasmyne Boyce, Jan Falvey and Mark Owen Jr.

Residents have until the filing deadline to pick up election packets.

The filing period is Dec. 10-17 at Graham’s office, 117 E. Sangamon Ave.

It will be the last election in which village board candidates will be elected at large. Beginning in 2021, candidates will run to represent the district in which they reside.

Voters on Nov. 6 voted to change to a districting system for village board.

All village board seats as well as those of the mayor and village clerk will be up for election in 2021.

