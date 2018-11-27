Rantoul Christmas parade rolls Friday night

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — The annual Rantoul Christmas parade and Santa’s Workshop is on tap for this Friday.

Parade lineup will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will step off at 6 p.m. The parade will pause at Santa’s Workshop (The Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office), where Santa will disembark, and the rest of the parade will proceed to Rogers parking lot, where it will disembark.

All parade participants are encouraged to return to Santa’s Workshop and participate in the festivities, which will include music, visits and photos with Santa and reading with Mrs. Claus.

The parade route will stay the same as last year, but the lineup/marshaling/staging area will be the four streets in a square directly between Mitchell Court and Riley Auto.

The lineup and staging area is on Gibbs Drive in front of the Twin Lakes subdivision.

The parade begins by turning west on Grove Avenue, then turns south on Chanute Street to Sangamon Avenue. It then heads west onto Sangamon and continues through downtown.

The parade ends at Kentucky Avenue past Jill’s and disassembles at the former Rogers parking lot.

The chamber of commerce, which is sponsoring the festivities, is accepting monetary donations for crafts, activities and supplies, and donations or treats for the workshop. Anyone who would like to participate in the parade or volunteer as a Santa’s helper in the workshop is asked to contact Belynda at the chamber office at 893-3323.

Everything is free.

Organizations and businesses are invited to decorate and sponsor a themed tree at no charge, which will be on display throughout the holiday season.

Call the RACC office or email dir@rantoulchamber.com to register for the parade or to sponsor a themed tree.

