Open house set Wednesday at newly renovated Rantoul Early Childhood Education Center

RANTOUL — The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov., 28, at its newly renovated Early Childhood Education Center at 104 Nightingale Court, Rantoul.

Home to Rantoul’s Head Start program, the center has been housed on the former Chanute Air Force base since 2003. It provides year-round services to children from 6 weeks old through 5 years of age. Funding support from Illinois State Board of Education Preschool for All and expansion grants assisted the program with maintenance and repairs at the Rantoul facility during the fall of 2018, which included freshly painted classrooms, new windows, a newly paved parking lot, new signage and new preschool playground equipment.

“The facility has been transformed into a colorful educational environment to serve children and families,” Brandi Granse, the RPC’s Early Childhood Division director, said. “The change in the facility is dramatic.”

The RPC’s Early Childhood Education Program serves nearly 600 children and families in Champaign County. The program has been working for more than 50 years to provide a comprehensive early-learning experience for at-risk children and families. The child-friendly facility in Rantoul serves families living or working in Rantoul and surrounding rural areas.

In addition to eight classrooms, the building has a multi-purpose room, kitchen, offices, conference room and library. The center has a playground designed for infants and toddlers as well as a playground for children 3 to 5 years old.

