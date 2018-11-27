Middlefork River Forest Preserve named Illinois' first Dark Sky Park

PENFIELD — After months of work, and then waiting, the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve in northeastern Champaign County has officially been certified as a Dark Sky Park — the first in Illinois — by the International Dark Sky Association.

“We could not be more grateful to the International Dark Sky Association and the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society for their work in protecting one of our greatest natural assets — the star-filled night sky,” said Champaign County Forest Preserve District Executive Director Mary Ellen Wuellner after getting the good news this week that the 1,702-acre preserve has been added to a growing list of Dark Sky Parks worldwide. “Located in the darkest corner of our county, Middle Fork fit all the criteria for Dark Sky Park status. We now have the opportunity for everyone to recognize it too.”

A Dark Sky Park is an area known for exceptionally high-quality starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational and cultural heritage, as well as its public enjoyment.

Achieving Dark Sky Park status is an extensive process, and this local effort involved not only district staff, but also the Citizens Advisory Committee and the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society, who all worked long hours to gather and interpret night sky data, make lighting retrofits, plan and carry out public education forums and prepare the 100-plus page application for official designation. And the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of East

Central Illinois also helped by making private donations that helped the district switch out all the exterior lighting at Middle Fork to fully-shielded, Dark Sky-compliant fixtures.

“This really was a team effort,” Wuellner said.

David Leake, director of the Staerkel Planetarium and CUAS member, said he was overjoyed when he first heard the news.

“The forest preserve staff and their Citizens Advisory Committee put a lot of work into this project and it paid off,” said Leake, who also thanked the mayors of Paxton, Rantoul, Urbana and Champaign and VisitChampaignCounty for their support of the project. “Champaign County will now be on the map as far as dark skies go and sky watchers from Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis and all parts in-between will visit to enjoy the Milky Way and our beautiful prairie sky.”

In recognition of its new status, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve will celebrate with the public during next year’s International Dark Sky Week, March 31 through April 6, by throwing a star party. And the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society will join the District in ramping up night sky related programming at Middle Fork, while visitors who camp in the preserve’s campground will continue to have nightly access to the park’s dark skies. The Harry L. Swartz Campground is closed for the year, but its 65 camping sites reopen April 1.



RAIL, TRAIL UPDATE

More than $7,000 was raised this month for ongoing construction of the 24.5-mile Kickapoo Rail Trail from Urbana to Kickapoo State Recreation Area in Vermilion County. More than 140 people attended the Nov. 16 fundraiser at Sleepy Creek Vineyards near Oakwood that was a joint effort between the Vermilion County Conservation District and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.

“I love that we worked together on it,” said Lara Darling, who works for VCCD and helped organize the event.

With 6.7 miles of the KRT already built and in use from Urbana to St. Joseph, construction began last month on another section in Vermilion County in the Oakwood area. Once complete, the KRT will have transformed more than 20 miles of former railroad bed into a multi-use trail connecting Champaign-Urbana to the 2,842-acre Kickapoo recreation area, which the Middle Fork River flows through.

Cross Construction has started prepping the trail construction site in the Oakwood area, moving earth, installing drainage buffers and adding flagging and markers and will try work as long as possible before winter weather conditions force them to stop. They’ll resume sometime next spring.

If you are interested in helping with the Kickapoo Rail Trail fundraising effort or would like to be a Rail Trail Steward, contact Darling at ldarling@vccd.org or call her at the conservation district, 217-442-1691.



DEER HARVEST NUMBERS

Hunters in Illinois harvested 7,386 more deer during the first half of the firearm season last week than they did during the first half of last year’s season, according to preliminary totals released this week by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 58,836 deer statewide Nov. 16-18 compared to 51,450 during the first firearm weekend in 2017.

Hunters will be out again this week for the second half of Illinois’ seven-day firearm season beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday. Archery deer season is suspended during the firearm season but picks up again Monday and continues through Jan. 20.

Firearm deer harvest numbers were also up compared to last year in several counties in East Central Illinois: Champaign County — 132 in 2017 and 152 this year; Douglas County — 96, 115; Edgar County — 365, 413; Ford County — 64, 75; Iroquois County — 301, 342; Piatt County — 70, 85; and Vermilion County — 329, 335.

