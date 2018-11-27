Life skills classroom updated at RTHS

RANTOUL — An easily overlooked renovation completed at Rantoul Township High School during the summer was that of the life skills classroom.

The class was moved down the hall and an up-to-date kitchen and furnishings installed.

“The purpose of a life skills classroom is to get students ready for life after high school. For most, that means living in an apartment, so the room is set up that way,” special education teacher Brittani Durbin said.

The classroom contains a kitchen, dining area, living room and bedroom.

Fifteen to 20 students are using the life skills classroom this semester, she said. They are students with individualized education plans. Skills learned include cooking, cleaning, budgeting and vocational skills such as delivering newspapers within the school.

After viewing the old life skills classroom and the new one last August, school board President Anne Reale said, “When you take a look at what they had versus what they have today, it’s just phenomenal. This is what teaching in the 21st century is like.”

Total cost of the renovation was $27,979, paid for by a grant from the special education cooperative.

