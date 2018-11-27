Foundation grant money awarded

RANTOUL — A total of $25,315 will be handed out to worthy causes by the Rantoul Community Foundation and the Rantoul Township Area Education Foundation.

Of that total, $15,315 is Community Foundation money.

The foundation grants were announced at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois — provide services to Rantoul area schools, $1,000

Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County — Christmas time toys and food for low-income families, $2,000

Heavenly Tree Christmas party — annual Christmas party for low-income families, $1,000

Hope Meadows — AmericCorps mission to assist most crucial needs, $500.

Not On My Watch Inc. — providing Leadership Development Academy at Eater Junior High, $2,000.

Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce — new 10-foot by 20-foot event tent, $500

Seek and Find Ministries — renovate for a pregnancy resource center in building, $2,000

The Serenity Shack — replacement of aged and worn seating, $750

Broadmeadow Elementary School — first-grade class eight wobble seats, $250

Eastlawn Elementary School — third-grade class library to encourage reading growth, $500

Eastlawn Elementary School — fourth- and fifth-grade classes-20 ukuleles for music classes, $420

Northview Elementary School — fifth-grade class-10 learning stools, $250

Northview Elementary School — first-grade class-flexibile seating, $250

Northview Elementary School — third-grade class-flexibile seating

Northview Elementary School — fourth-grade class-comfortable seats and Alexa, $250

Northview Elementary School — second-grade class-flexible seating, $227

Northview Elementary School — third-grade class-Apple TV, $211

Northview Elementary School — art department-15 to 25 3D art pens for classes, $597

Pleasant Acres and Eastlawn libraries — start One Book One School program-50 paperbacks, $250

J.W. Eater Junior High School — document cameras to promote interaction in the classroom, $300

J.W. Eater Junior High School — flexible seating, clipboards, fidgets, $160

RTHS special education — flexible seating, $250

RTHS athletic department — functional movement equipment, $2000

RTHS greenhouse — replace heating/cooling unit (total of $86,000), $8,000

RTHS physical education department — startup set of heart-rate monitors, $1,000

Developmental Service Center — gift cards for residents, $400