Foundation grant money awarded

RANTOUL — A total of $25,315 will be handed out to worthy causes by the Rantoul Community Foundation and the Rantoul Township Area Education Foundation.
Of that total, $15,315 is Community Foundation money.
The foundation grants were announced at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois — provide services to Rantoul area schools, $1,000
Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County — Christmas time toys and food for low-income families, $2,000
Heavenly Tree Christmas party — annual Christmas party for low-income families, $1,000
Hope Meadows — AmericCorps mission to assist most crucial needs, $500.
Not On My Watch Inc. — providing Leadership Development Academy at Eater Junior High, $2,000.
Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce — new 10-foot by 20-foot event tent, $500
Seek and Find Ministries — renovate for a pregnancy resource center in building, $2,000
The Serenity Shack — replacement of aged and worn seating, $750
Broadmeadow Elementary School — first-grade class eight wobble seats, $250
Eastlawn Elementary School — third-grade class library to encourage reading growth, $500
Eastlawn Elementary School — fourth- and fifth-grade classes-20 ukuleles for music classes, $420
Northview Elementary School — fifth-grade class-10 learning stools, $250
Northview Elementary School — first-grade class-flexibile seating, $250
Northview Elementary School — third-grade class-flexibile seating
Northview Elementary School — fourth-grade class-comfortable seats and Alexa, $250
Northview Elementary School — second-grade class-flexible seating, $227
Northview Elementary School — third-grade class-Apple TV, $211
Northview Elementary School — art department-15 to 25 3D art pens for classes, $597
Pleasant Acres and Eastlawn libraries — start One Book One School program-50 paperbacks, $250
J.W. Eater Junior High School — document cameras to promote interaction in the classroom, $300
J.W. Eater Junior High School — flexible seating, clipboards, fidgets, $160
RTHS special education — flexible seating, $250
RTHS athletic department — functional movement equipment, $2000
RTHS greenhouse — replace heating/cooling unit (total of $86,000), $8,000
RTHS physical education department — startup set of heart-rate monitors, $1,000
Developmental Service Center — gift cards for residents, $400
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.