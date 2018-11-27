FISHER — The Fisher school board is requesting a much higher levy than what it will actually get.



In an attempt to capture all possible revenue increases based on higher property evaluation, the board is levying $4.2 million, which would result in a tax rate of $5.24 for taxpayers.

But because Champaign County is tax-capped, the district is limited to a 2.1 percent increase over last year’s levy, which is the consumer price index. So the levy will likely amount to $3.8 million and a tax rate of $4.77, down slightly from last year’s.

Superintendent Barb Thompson said she estimates district property evaluation of $80.6 million, up $2 million over last year.

A truth-in-taxation hearing is scheduled at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 20. That is just prior to the regular December meeting.



SOLAR PROGRAM APPLICATION APPROVED

The board gave Thompson its blessing to move ahead with an application to the Future Green Energy Consortium’s Behind the Meter program.

If accepted, a contractor for the consortium will install a solar power plant — roof top or on the ground commercial or utility scale. The system will be financed and operated by a third party at no cost to the school district. The district can’t sell any extra power generated.

Thompson said the district will submit two separate projects. The first would be rooftop installations on both school buildings and a ground array on the district prairie plot. The second would be a ground installation on an acre of farmland just south and east of the grade school.

There was some concern among board members about using that acre. Last month the district closed on the purchase of 6 acres there. The land was bought with possible future expansion in mind.

Thompson said she is still investigating but is fairly sure the district will not have to seek a special-use permit from the village for the solar arrays because the project is “behind the grid.” That means the electricity generated will be strictly for the school district and not passed on to anyone else. Final applications to the consortium are due in January.

The district will save money because the installation will offset delivery, taxes and other fees in addition to the supply charge. The contract would be 20 years, and rates are guaranteed to be the same or lower over the life of the contract.



SCHOOL REPORT CARDS REVIEWED

The board looked over the results of its school report cards, and the principals reviewed their student-improvement plans for the school year.

Grade school Principal Jim Moxley said teachers at that school will implement and evaluate their new science curriculum and begin looking at a new basic instructional series for teaching social studies. The current books are 15 years old.

Moxley said teachers will modify the school’s reading/language arts curriculum. He said the school’s scores tended to be lower in that portion of state standardized tests. Also, Moxley said he has been implementing an incentive program to help improve student attendance.

At the junior/senior high, Principal Jon Kelly said teachers will continue to evaluate its response to intervention program where students receive individual and small group help. Teachers also will use test data to refine instruction across subject areas.

Kelly said he wants everyone in his building to become ALICE-trained — alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate — in the event of an active shooter incident. And

Kelly said he’s looking to implement more advanced placement courses, starting with chemistry and Spanish.

Parents can go to https://www.illinoisreportcard.com for information on district testing results.

