Updated: Police received tip that led to arrest of 2 in Rural King burglary

Updated 10:40 a.m. Saturday



RANTOUL -- A tip helped lead to the arrests of two juveniles in the theft of two guns from a Rantoul business early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Justin Bouse said police got help from the public.

"We received a call directly from a person who provided limited information that we were able to further investigate and make the arrests," Bouse said.

Police arrested two juveniles Thursday morning for the theft of guns from Rural King. A third person remains at large.

Bouse said at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 14-year-old and 15-year Rantoul residents were arrested and transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of burglary.

Police provided descriptions to the public of the three involved in the burglary.

The person who remains at large is described as a black male wearing the navy blue with an orange highlights jacket.

The three allegedly stole two guns -- a .22 long rifle and a shotgun early Wednesday morning after breaking into the store. The rifle was recovered later in the day from an SUV the trio allegedly stole and drove to and from the scene in. The shotgun has not been recovered.



Updated 9:30 p.m. Thursday

Updated 4:17 p.m. Wednesday



RANTOUL — Police are searching for three people who broke into a Rantoul business and stole two guns early Wednesday morning.



Rantoul Police Lt. Justin Bouse said police were dispatched to Rural King, 1700 E. Grove Ave., about 4 a.m. Officers observed forced entry to a door. No one was located inside.



They indicated three guns had been stolen. Police later amended that number to two guns.



Police obtained surveillance footage that showed three men entering the store, damaging the gun cases and stealing the firearms. The threesome then fled the store and left the area in a vehicle that was parked nearby that police learned had been stolen from in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Oakcrest Drive in Rantoul.



The vehicle, a GMC Acadia, was recovered about 5 a.m., parked behind an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive in Rantoul. One of the stolen firearms, a .22 long rifle, and other evidence were found inside the vehicle.



The other weapon, a shotgun, remains missing.



The suspects are described as:

— A white male wearing an olive green coat, dark-colored sweat pants and a black ski mask.

— A black male wearing a black coat, light-colored hoodie underneath, blue sweatpants and white shoes.

— A black male wearing a navy blue with orange highlights jacket, tan coat underneath and jeans.



Rantoul police ask that anyone with information on the heist call them at 217-893-5605. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.



Rantoul police ask that anyone with information on the heist call them at 217-893-5605. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com