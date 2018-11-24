Rantoul business robbed of cash, coins

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL -- A masked man robbed a Rantoul business of an undisclosed amount of cash and coins early Saturday morning.

Rantoul Police Lt. Justin Bouse said a male entered Rantoul Pizza Pub, 114 E. Congress Ave., after closing and forced a female employee to go to the safe. He took cash and coins before fleeing.

Police were alerted at 1:49 a.m.

The unarmed thief was described as a black male, about 5-8 and 200 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the police department at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS (373-8477).

news@rantoulpress.com

