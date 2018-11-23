Committee to discuss Illinois Drive stormwater issues

RANTOUL — Stormwater drainage issues on Illinois Drive (Illinois Circle) are among the topics expected to come up for discussion at a meeting of the village of Rantoul storm drainage committee.

The village of Rantoul and Rantoul City schools district disagree on which is responsible for solving the flooding problem that has plagued the Illinois Drive area, leaving one home with black mold.

Debra Sleigh, a resident of 324 Illinois Drive, told the village board in August that flood waters come from Northview School property, just west of her home, and other areas of the community and threaten her property during times of heavy rain despite three sump pumps that run in her back yard. She said the flood waters also threaten her mother’s house next door.

Sleigh called the problem “overwhelming.”

During one heavy rain, she put towels at the base of her door, fearing rain would come into the house.

Sleigh, who said she has lived there for 20 years, said the flooding is getting worse.

Village and RCS officials have reportedly sat down to discuss the issue, but neither side is willing to claim responsibility.

In July, the village board approved a $16,000 engineering agreement with Burns & McDonnell engineers, Champaign, to review and evaluate the storm sewer system in the neighboring areas of Illinois Drive.

A study of the stormwater runoff problems was conducted a few years ago, but this time the village took an expanded view to study the situation in a larger area.

At a Sept. 10 meeting of the committee, Public Works Director Greg Hazel gave an overview of the engineering company’s report.

It noted that Northview School and the Illinois Circle subdivision were built in the 1950s, and the storm drains do not meet today’s standards. It said based on the report, it is not possible to build the system up to today’s standards.

The report indicated there are a few things the school could implement that would help with the drainage such as the removal of downspouts from going directly into the tile and creating a rain garden.

Another solution, according to the report, is to create a detention pond both on the school property and on Illinois Circle.

Three homes sit in the lowest area of the subdivision.

Sleigh said she and her husband would be willing to sell their home so the village could have the property if needed. The first step would be for the village to obtain appraisals of the properties.

The committee voted to get appraisals at three homes. A report on those appraisals is one of the agenda items for this month’s meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the conference room at the municipal building.

Also at the September meeting, Debra Sleigh asked the committee for help in cleaning up their home. She said there is black mold in the home and in her mother’s home next door.

Among other items on the agenda are a review and update of “stormwater collection and balance” and a “discussion of “village stormwater topics.”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com